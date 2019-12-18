RTC workers say no to doing away with unions

Hyderabad: Even as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wants disbanding or making RTC union meaningless, in a show of strength the TSRTC workers affiliated to Telangana Mazdoor Union met here and resolved that the RTC should have unions for solving the issues of the workers.

The TMU is the biggest union in RTC and was also part of TRS but later the Pink party leaders stayed away from the unions.

The TMU organised a meeting of their leaders from across the State and resolved to urge the management to continue the trade unions in the Corporation and also discussed on taking up signature campaign against the government's move to postpone union elections for two years.

TMU general secretary E Ashwathama Reddy said that the management should take up a secret ballot whether the workers want trade unions in the Corporation.

He also demanded the government to issue GO guaranteeing the job security to the employees. He alleged that the officials were harassing workers if they are not signing the letters stating they don't need trade unions.

The management should provide employment to the children of the employees who died before the strike period. He also demanded the government to take up inquiry into the financial matters during the strike period.

The employees alleged that officials were harassing them by denying duties and making them to take forced leave.

The officials are increasing working hours and decreasing the overtime. Because of decreasing 1,000 buses in the Corporation about 5,500 employees have become excess and they are not getting duties and the officials are forcing them to take leave, the employees alleged.

The employees further alleged that the officials were twisting the orders of the Chief Minister of giving duties to women employees during the daytime only. The officials are asking the women to come to duties at 4 am, the employees added.

The union leaders alleged that there should be no trade union in the Corporation was anti-constitutional.

It is not appropriate for the Chief Minister KCR, who was also the Union Labour Minister, to say that there will be no trade unions in the Corporation.