Rythu Bharosa to pick best from PM -KISAN scheme

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government was studying the centrally-sponsored PM-KISAN (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) scheme before finalising the modalities for the Rythu Bharosa scheme which will be launched during Sankranti festivities in 2025. Sources said that the Union government has introduced specific guidelines to implement the prestigious PM- KISAN scheme and extended financial assistance to the farmers who were poor and struggling due to financial challenges in every agricultural season.

A top official of the state Agriculture department said, “The Central scheme is being implemented strictly without misuse by the rich farmers. The guidelines adopted by the Centre are under study.

The government was planning to launch the new scheme by adopting a few guidelines from the central act which are appropriatefor the state since it has decided that only real farmers who are directly involved in agricultural operations would be eligible”.

It may be mentioned here that the previous government had extended Rythu Bandhu benefit to every farmer including the rich who possessed even non-agricultural land. The scheme benefit was also given to the farmers who owned more than 100 acres of land.

In the past there was no bar on the land with hillocks, covered with water bodies and a road network. Now, the government has decided that only land which is cultivable will be considered for the Rythu Bharosa scheme benefit.

The PM KISAN scheme already announced some categories mainly -ministers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs Mayors, all serving or retired officers and employees of Central are extended from the scheme benefits.

The list of ineligible beneficiaries would include state government employees, all superannuated/ retired pensioners whose monthly pension is Rs10,000 or more excluding Multi-Tasking Staff/ Class IV/Group D employees, all those who pay Income-Tax like doctors, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants, and architects registered with professional bodies.

The government is likely to adopt the same guidelines prescribed by the Centre and is mulling to extend the scheme benefit to the farmers who own not more than 10 acres of land with irrigation facility.