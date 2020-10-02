Rythu Vedika works pick up pace in Rangareddy district

Rangareddy: Rythu Vedika buildings constructions are going on a war-footing basis in Rangareddy district. District Collector Amoy Kumar has been showing special interest and inspecting the works on a regular basis.

As per the directions of the State government, officials from district agriculture department, panchayatraj and engineering departments are ensuring that the construction works complete in time. Rangareddy has a total of 83 agriculture clusters.

Rythu vedika constructions are going at a fast pace in all these clusters. Rythu vedika in Maheshwaram cluster is the first one that has been completed in the entire State. Another 13 vedikas would be completed in two to three days. The District Collector has set a deadline till October 15 for the other 67 vedikas.

46 of the 67 buildings have been completed up to lintel level, 13 up to roof level and 20 are in the final stages. These Rythu vedika buildings will help farmers to come to one place to discuss ways of cultivation. The revenue officials have allocated land for construction of one vedika per cluster.

About 4 lakh acres of land is being cultivated in the district. The government has decided to constitute one cluster for every 5,000 acres. Accordingly, officials concerned have come up with a plan to construct 83 rythu vedikas. It is estimated that each vedika is being constructed at a cost of Rs 22 lakh.