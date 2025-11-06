Sagara community hall inaugurated

Nagarkurnool MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy has assured that he will work towards resolving the just and long-pending demands of the Sagara community.

The MLA attended as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the Thudukurthy Sagara Sangham Community Hall.

MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy and Telangana State Sagara Sangham President Uppari Shekhar Sagara jointly inaugurated the new community hall.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Rajesh Reddy said the State Government is taking several steps to improve the living standards of the Sagara community, which has traditionally been engaged in construction-related occupations. He promised to discuss the community’s issues with the Chief Minister and ensure necessary action is taken for their welfare.

MLC Damodar Reddy stated that the Sagara community would receive full support to achieve political empowerment. He urged community members to bring any grievances directly to his attention.

Telangana State Sagara Sangham President Uppari Shekhar Sagara highlighted that despite the community’s hard work and long-standing contributions, they continue to face socio-economic challenges.

He said that reclassification of the community from BC-D to BC-A is the only lasting solution for their upliftment. He also noted that the community would extend its support to leaders who sincerely work for their welfare.

The event was presided over by Thudukurthy Sagara Sangham President Tirupathayya.

Among those present were District Sagara Sangham President Gattu Srinivasulu, State Honorary President Muthyala Harikrishna, General Secretary Gourakka Satyam, State Vice Presidents Modal Anjaneyulu, Molla Babu, Peddabuddula Satish, and Vemula Venkataiah, and several local leaders including former MPPs, MPTCs, and Sarpanches.