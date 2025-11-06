Live
- ‘Jaha jati hai jeetkar hi aati hai’: PM Modi hails Richa Ghosh's winning streak, calls Team India’s victory a result of hard work
- Bihar election 2025 live updates 13 polling till 9 am; 2 women purport not allowed to vote
- Man dies of 'delay' in angioplasty at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College
- NHAI to roll out automatic tolling with high speed cameras on Chennai-Bengaluru, GST roads
- NDA will form govt in Bihar with full majority: Delhi CM Rekha
- India vs Australia 4th T20I 2025: Match Preview, Schedule, and Team News
- Bangladesh: Five BNP activists injured in gun attack over establishing dominance in Chattogram
- History-sheeter stabbed in full public view in Hyderabad succumbs to injuries
- Wordle 1601 Answer Today: Hints and Solution for November 6, 2025 (Thursday)
- Tenant Couple Held For Murder Of Elderly Landlord’s Wife In Bengaluru
Sagara community hall inaugurated
Leaders say they are committed to resolving the just demands of the Sagara community
Nagarkurnool MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy has assured that he will work towards resolving the just and long-pending demands of the Sagara community.
The MLA attended as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the Thudukurthy Sagara Sangham Community Hall.
MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy and Telangana State Sagara Sangham President Uppari Shekhar Sagara jointly inaugurated the new community hall.
Speaking on the occasion, MLA Rajesh Reddy said the State Government is taking several steps to improve the living standards of the Sagara community, which has traditionally been engaged in construction-related occupations. He promised to discuss the community’s issues with the Chief Minister and ensure necessary action is taken for their welfare.
MLC Damodar Reddy stated that the Sagara community would receive full support to achieve political empowerment. He urged community members to bring any grievances directly to his attention.
Telangana State Sagara Sangham President Uppari Shekhar Sagara highlighted that despite the community’s hard work and long-standing contributions, they continue to face socio-economic challenges.
He said that reclassification of the community from BC-D to BC-A is the only lasting solution for their upliftment. He also noted that the community would extend its support to leaders who sincerely work for their welfare.
The event was presided over by Thudukurthy Sagara Sangham President Tirupathayya.
Among those present were District Sagara Sangham President Gattu Srinivasulu, State Honorary President Muthyala Harikrishna, General Secretary Gourakka Satyam, State Vice Presidents Modal Anjaneyulu, Molla Babu, Peddabuddula Satish, and Vemula Venkataiah, and several local leaders including former MPPs, MPTCs, and Sarpanches.