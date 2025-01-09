Samajwadi Party Strengthens Leadership in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

The Samajwadi Party continues its efforts to expand its presence and strengthen its leadership in the southern states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key appointments and designations within the party’s hierarchy reflect its commitment to inclusive growth and social activism in the region.

Danduboina Nitya Kalyan Yadav, a prominent leader and social activist, has been named as the National Secretary and In-Charge for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Known for his grassroots work and advocacy for marginalized communities, Yadav’s leadership is expected to bring renewed energy to the party’s outreach initiatives.

Additionally, Shri B. Jagadeesh Yadav and Madire Narsing Rao have been entrusted with key roles. Madire Narsing Rao, in particular, has been appointed as the President of the SC/ST Cell of the Samajwadi Party in Telangana. This move underscores the party’s focus on addressing the needs and concerns of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the state.

These appointments highlight the Samajwadi Party’s strategic emphasis on building a robust and diverse leadership team to cater to the unique socio-political challenges of the region. Party leaders are optimistic that these changes will contribute to greater political engagement and development across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.