Sant Sevalal is guru for entire society: Kadiyam Srihari

Hanamkonda: Former Deputy CM and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari stated on Wednesday that Sadguru Sant Sevalal Maharaj is not just a guru for the Banjara community, but for entire society. He and MP Kadiyam Kavya attended the 286th birth anniversary celebrations of Sevalal as chief guests at Padmavati Gardens on Jafargad Road.

Banjara leaders and women from the constituency, dressed in traditional attire, gave a grand welcome to the MP and MLA. In a lively moment, Kavya and Srihari danced with Banjara women, adding to the festive atmosphere. They also offered floral tributes to Sevalal’s portrait and performed special prayers. Srihari expressed happiness over celebrating Sevalal’s birth anniversary in the constituency. He described Sevalal as a revered figure who shaped lives and future of many. He highlighted that the official celebrations began only after the formation of Telangana. Srihari acknowledged unwavering support he received from people for the past 30 years and vowed to continue working tirelessly for welfare of the poor, marginalised and weaker sections.

The MLA mentioned that development works worth ₹50 crore have been undertaken in various thandas of the constituency. Additionally, 22 thandas have been upgraded to village panchayats; each has been sanctioned ₹25 lakh for permanent building construction. A Banjara Bhavan is being built at a cost of ₹2 crore in the constituency centre. He assured that eligible beneficiaries would receive Indiramma houses and promised continuous support for development of thandas. He affirmed commitment to resolving any issue faced by the community.