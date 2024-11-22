Sarkari schools in State see rise in food poisoning cases

Hyderabad: Though the State government announced Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to maintain food quality in government schools, the incidents of food poisoning cases have been increasing in the institutions due to the failure of government school officials.

According to the officials, the government was still implementing the plan on an experimental basis in the schools. It would take more time to implement SOPs in all schools in the State. Since September, this procedure has been launched in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) hostels and urban residential schools and hostels. In the first week of November, an orientation programme was conducted to inform all government schools about implementing this procedure. The initiative aims to promote safe and hygienic cooking and serving practices, minimise the risk of food contamination and food borne illnesses, and reduce waste.

The SOP outlines several key activities, starting with preparation activities, which include ensuring the availability and cleanliness of all raw materials, followed by receiving food items. Next is storage, which emphasises that storage areas must be dry, free from humidity, and well-ventilated whenever possible. The process then progresses to cooking, serving, and finally, the disposal of kitchen and food waste.

However, the ground reality is that government schools, residential schools, and KGBVs have struggled to implement these guidelines effectively. This year, several food poisoning cases were reported across various districts, including Government High School, Munaganoor, Narayanpet, Tribal Ashram High School, Asifabad, Tribal Ashram High School Mancherial, Minority Residential School, Kagaznagar, and Social Welfare Ashram School, Bhongir.

According to sources, this is happening because of a lack of enforcement and lack of manpower. Merely launching an SOP is not enough; proper enforcement is crucial. It is often observed that self-help groups assigned to prepare mid-day meals fail to adhere to the guidelines. Common issues include a lack of cleanliness, meals not being properly covered, improper storage of raw materials, and inadequate training for those managing food preparation. Neither the workers nor the appointed teachers are sufficiently aware of the protocols. Moreover, there is a significant lack of regular monitoring in schools, which further exacerbates the problem.

Asif Hussain Sohail, president of the Telangana Parents Association for Child Rights and Safety, said, “Merely launching an SOP is not sufficient. We have repeatedly urged the concerned officials to inspect the quality of meals being supplied and to appoint a dedicated committee to oversee food quality. This committee should also make frequent visits to government schools to ensure that children are receiving proper, nutritious meals. Unfortunately, these requests have fallen on deaf ears, and no significant action has been taken.”

Meanwhile, a senior officer, School Education, Telangana, said, “This Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) outlines the essential guidelines and best practices for cooking and serving meals within a school environment. Ensuring that students receive nutritious and safe meals is crucial for their well-being and academic performance. We are implementing this procedure phase-wise, and recently an orientation programme was organised to highlight the importance of SOPs.”