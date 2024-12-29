Satellite data, AI to be used for Rythu Bharosa: Tummala

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has informed that the State government will implement Rythu Bharosa and crop insurance schemes effectively in the State using the modern technology, including satellite data and Artificial Intelligence.

Tummala Nageswara Rao held a meeting at the Secretariat with representatives from various companies specializing in remote sensing data to discuss the implementation of advanced technology in the “Rythu Bharosa” scheme.

The initiative, scheduled to begin this Sankranti, aims to ensure accurate identification and assessment of cultivated lands.

The Minister has emphasised that investment support under the Rythu Bharosa would be provided exclusively to farmers cultivating the land. He stated that agricultural field officers would record and update the details of cultivated lands regularly. To enhance precision, satellite data will be used to survey and map cultivated areas, crop types, and acreage at the village and survey number levels. Furthermore, the Minister highlighted the government’s readiness to adopt advanced technology for future initiatives such as crop insurance, monitoring crop health, identifying pests and diseases at an early stage, and assessing crop losses due to natural disasters like floods and cyclones.

During the meeting, company representatives presented previous project outcomes and shared details about cultivation in two sample mandals, categorised by crop and village, through a PowerPoint presentation. They also showcased digital maps identifying areas suitable for cultivation and AI-driven models designed to detect pest infestations early.

The Minister instructed the representatives to prepare comprehensive project details for review by the technical committee. He noted that the findings would be submitted to the ministerial sub-committee and subsequently forwarded to the Cabinet for approval.

Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, Agriculture department Director Gopi and representatives from various companies were present in the meeting.