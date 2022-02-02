SC collegium recommends appointment of 12 judges for Telangana HC

The Supreme Court collegium on Tuesday recommended appointment of 12 judges for the Telangana high court. It proposed the names of seven lawyers and five advocates for elevation as judges.

In a meeting held on February 1, the collegium recommended the names of lawyers -- Kasoju Surendhar, Chada Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, Surepalli Nanda, Mummineni Sudheer Kumar, Juvvadi Sridevi, Mirza Saifiulla Baig, Nacharaju Sravan Kumar Venkat.

And the names of five judicial officers recommended by the collegium include G Anupama Chakravarthy, MG Priyadarshini, Samabsivarao Naidu, A Santosh Reddy and Dr D Nagarjuna.

At present, the high court is operating with 19 judges as against a sanctioned strength of 42 judges.

In addition to the elevation of advocates and judicial officers of the Telangana high court, the SC collegium also recommended the elevation of several judicial officers to Jharkhand, Bombay and Calcutta high courts.

It also approved the proposal of elevation of lawyer Rajiv Roy as judge of the Patna High Court and judicial officers Poonam A Bamba, Neena Bansal Krishna, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, Swarana Kanta Sharma and Sudhir Kumar Jain as judges of Delhi High Court.