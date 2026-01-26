Scenic Somasila set to become Telangana’s tourism hub

Nagar Kurnool: Tourismand Culture minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Sunday hailed Somasila as a prime destination for tourists, noting its scenic beauty along the Krishna River and its spiritual significance. The minister, accompanied by DFO Revanth Chandra, visited the Somasila Eco-Tourism Park to inspect the natural surroundings and ongoing infrastructure developments. During the visit, the minister took a boat ride from the Somasila riverbank to the Eco Park, observing the picturesque backwaters and forested landscapes. He highlighted that the occasional sighting of wildlife, including tigers near the park, adds to the unique attraction of the region.

Jupally Krishna Rao said the government is developing Somasila as a world-class tourist destination to attract both domestic and international visitors, particularly from rural Telangana. He emphasised that the area is not only a leisure spot but also a spiritual centre, housing a cluster of 15 Shiva temples.

The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) is providing five-hour boat services from Somasila to Srisailam, offering tourists a memorable journey along the river. Nearby Haritha and Mrugavani resorts provide accommodation, while waterfalls such as Mallela Theertham, Paladhara and Panchadhara further enhance the region’s appeal.

Forest Development Officer Chandrasekhar, along with rangers and forest staff, accompanied the minister during the inspection.