Science fair marks Women’s Day celebrations

Karimnagar : STEM Showcase (Science Fair) and International Women’s Day celebrations were grandly conducted on Saturday at Bluebells School, Karimnagar.

The event was organized under the guidance of KI Labs, Karimnagar (Hyderabad). The school principal, Janga Sunitha Manohar Reddy, was present along with chief guests Ashok Reddy (Quality Coordinator) and Padmaja Prabhakar Reddy, Principal of Funds School.

Under the supervision of KI Labs, students demonstrated the anatomy of a goat by dissecting various parts and explaining their functions. In the chemistry section, they successfully conducted complex ex-periments using different chemicals and metals, explaining them effectively to the parents.

Students also performed blood group testing, BP monitoring, and diabetes screening for parents. Fur-thermore, they showcased innovative projects such as agricultural techniques, microorganic water supply, dialysis procedures, electricity generation from waste, and Chandrayaan related models.