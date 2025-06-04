SCR clocks 12.832 MT of freight loading in May

Hyderabad: South Central Railway recorded 12.832 million tonnes (MTs) of freight loading in May, a three per cent growth compared to last year.

Freight loading showed a significant improvement in May 2025. The improved performance was mainly possible due to the vigorous increase in loading of coal, iron ore and cement commodities. During May 2025, coal loading was 6.472 MTs against 6.280 MTs registered in May 2024. Cement loading was 3.306 MTs against 3.100 MTs registered in May 2024. Similarly, iron ore loading was 0.732 MTs against 0.570 MTs registered in last May. The freight loading from raw materials for steel plants, food grains, fertilizers, containers and other goods in May 2025 was 2,322 MTs.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR said that zone has been giving special thrust towards strengthening its freight traffic by implementing wide variety of initiatives and special measures. The Zone has been moving proactively to streamline the supply of wagons, monitoring the movement of freight trains etc.