SCR conducts review meet on Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

Hyderabad: South Central Railway on Monday conducted a detailed review meeting on safety and ongoing station redevelopment works taken up under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme under SCR jurisdiction.

During the meeting, emphasis was given to progress concerning the redevelopment of stations being undertaken under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. It was mentioned that focus should be given to local art and culture, façade design, station connectivity, parking area, pickup and dropping facilities, signage boards, divyangjan facilities, Foot Over Bridges, lifts, escalators, advanced toilet facilities, waiting halls, and fully equipped, spacious baby feeding rooms. Officials were advised to create a recreation and commercial space as per the railway board guidelines.

Earlier, Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, reviewed the safety of train operations and emphasised the strict coordination in maintaining train operations.

He maintained that all safety precautions had to be followed while running the trains and advised the officials to focus on safety drives and educate the employees on current rules and regulations to be followed at all the levels.