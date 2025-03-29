SCR extends summer special train services

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during summer season, South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to extend a few trains.

Train no-07165 (Hyderabad–Cuttack), extension period will be from April 1 to June 26 and train no-07166 (Cuttack-Hyderabad), extension period will be from April 2 to June 25 and they will ply on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.