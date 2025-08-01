SCR General Manager Inspects Dhone–Kacheguda Section; Reviews ABSS Redevelopment Works and Safety Measures

Gadwal: Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, General Manager of South Central Railway (SCR), conducted an extensive inspection of the Dhone–Kacheguda railway section under the Hyderabad Division on Friday. Accompanied by Lokesh Vishnoi, Divisional Railway Manager (Hyderabad Division), and other senior officials from the Headquarters and Division, the inspection covered key stations and infrastructure along the route.

The inspection commenced with a rear window inspection of the Dhone–Kacheguda section, during which Srivastava closely examined safety measures related to track maintenance, bridges, and signaling systems.

At Kurnool City Railway Station, the General Manager reviewed passenger amenities, station facilities, and the circulating area. He also took stock of the redevelopment works underway as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). During his visit to the Coach Mid Life Rehabilitation (CMLR) Workshop in Kurnool, he reviewed safety protocols and operational efficiency.

Srivastava then visited Jogulamba Railway Station, inspecting the waiting hall and other passenger amenities. He also assessed the progress of ABSS redevelopment works at the station.

The Gadwal Railway Station was another key stop, where he evaluated both the redevelopment efforts under ABSS and the adherence to safe working practices at the construction site.

At Mahbubnagar Railway Station, the General Manager conducted a detailed review of station amenities and facilities, interacted with staff members, and examined the pace of the ongoing ABSS redevelopment works. He emphasized the importance of maintaining safety standards at all worksites and directed officials to accelerate progress to meet the project deadlines.

During the inspection, representatives from trade unions met Srivastava and submitted their suggestions and demands related to future rail development in the region. He also engaged with media personnel, providing updates on the various infrastructure and passenger-centric projects currently being implemented across the South Central Railway zone.