SCR GM reviews safety measures across zone

Secunderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava conducted a detailed safety review meeting on Monday at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad.

The session was attended by Additional General Manager Satya Prakash and Principal Heads of Departments, while Divisional Railway Managers from Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Guntakal, and Nanded divisions joined via video conference.

During the review, the General Manager stressed the importance of strict adherence to safety procedures and Railway Board guidelines to ensure passenger and staff safety. He directed officials to take stern action against unauthorized vehicle movements at level crossings and emphasized compliance with safety protocols for Battery Operated Cars, stabling of camping coaches, and maintenance of interlocking plans in relay rooms.

He also reviewed the progress of ongoing safety drives across engineering, signaling, mechanical, and electrical departments. Issues such as cattle run-over incidents, installation of CCTV cameras in private sidings, and freight train safety were highlighted.

Srivastava called for supervisors to intensively monitor field activities, rectify deficiencies promptly, and conduct refresher training and family counseling sessions for safety staff. He urged all levels of the organization to build a strong culture of safety across the zone.