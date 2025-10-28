SCR Observes Vigilance Awareness Week, Emphasizes Integrity as Collective Duty

Hyderabad: Officials highlight transparency, honesty, and preventive vigilance as keys to good governance.

The South Central Railway (SCR) launched Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 on Monday with the theme “Vigilance – Our Shared Responsibility”, underscoring the importance of ethical conduct and transparency across all levels of administration.

The inaugural function, held at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, was graced by Shri K. Padmanabhaiah, IAS (Retd.), Chairman of the Administrative Staff College of India, as the Chief Guest. Addressing officers and staff, Shri Padmanabhaiah urged every employee to act as their own vigilance officer and uphold honesty and accountability.