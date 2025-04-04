Live
SCR officials biased towards Kazipet, Sec’bad divisions: MP Kavya
Hanamkonda: Warangal MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya on Thursday criticised the railway officials for their biased approach towards the Kazipet and Secunderabad divisions.
She raised concerns in the Lok Sabha about the issues faced by the Kazipet Loco Running depot, one of the largest in the South Central Railway. She expressed distress over the fact that, in the past 15 years, more than 500 employees were transferred to a small loco running depot in Vijayawada due to locality-based and other reasons.
The MP pointed out that although Kazipet has an approved strength of 709 employees, only 526 are working. Despite the recent approval of 184 posts for the Kazipet loco running station, officials have made no efforts to fill the vacancies, resulting in an increased workload on the employees.
Kavya lamented that while Kazipet is facing a staff shortage, around 1,100 employees are already working at the Vijayawada loco running depot. She urged the Railway Minister to look into the issue positively and take steps to fill the vacant posts in the Kazipet station.