SCR records highest-ever revenue of Rs 8,593 crore during Apr–Aug 2025

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has achieved a historic milestone by recording its highest-ever gross originating revenue of Rs 8,593 crore during April–August 2025, surpassing the previous best of Rs 8,457 crore achieved in the same period last year. The remarkable growth has been driven primarily by freight traffic. The Zone transported 60.4 million tonnes (MTs) of freight, generating Rs 5,634 crore in freight revenue, marking its best-ever performance for this period. This reflects a 6.7% increase compared to last year’s loading of 56.6 MTs. Passenger traffic has also seen record growth. Between April and August 2025, SCR earned Rs 2,500 crore in passenger revenue, a 2.2% increase from Rs 2,445 crore last year. The Zone carried 119 million passengers during this period.

Key commodities contributing to freight growth include coal (28.5 MTs), cement (15.7 MTs), iron ore (3.6 MTs), fertilizers (3.0 MTs), raw materials for steel plants (2.5 MTs), food grains (2.5 MTs), and other goods (4.6 MTs). Officials noted that proactive steps such as efficient wagon supply and close monitoring of freight train movement were crucial to this performance.

General Manager Shri Sanjay Kumar Srivastava expressed satisfaction with the achievement and commended the dedicated efforts of the SCR team. He emphasised that the balanced focus on freight and passenger operations has enabled the Zone to achieve excellence across both segments.

This milestone further consolidates SCR’s reputation as a high-performing railway zone contributing significantly to Indian Railways’ revenue and operational efficiency.