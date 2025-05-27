SCR reviews monsoon preparedness

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has conducted a detailed review meeting on safety and monsoon preparedness forecasting rains across the zone on Monday at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad.

During the meeting, emphasis was given on conducting the safety drives in view of monsoon to ensure safety in train operations and also instruction was given to the officials to strengthen patrolling at all identified vulnerable sections at tracks, bridges and locations with heavy rainfall to prevent unsafe conditions. He also advised the divisional railway managers to ensure proper working of signaling system, to avoid the unexpected failures in view of rainy season. Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR, stated that, strict coordination to be maintained in train operations and all safety precautions to be followed while running the trains.

He instructed officials to focus on passenger’s safety at all levels by inspecting assets related to safety. He asked the officials to strengthen track patrolling by deploying additional RPF and track patrolling staff to identify the miscreants’ activities to ensure track safety. During the meeting it was discussed on the availability of CCTVs over the zone, including private sidings to ensure security and transparency.

Earlier, General Manager, SCR launched a new version-2.0 of e-DAS (Electronic Drawing Approval System) which will be helpful to maintain database related to engineering drawings and help full for approvals by the competent authority.