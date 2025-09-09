SCR to run 22 festival special trains between Charlapalli and Sasaram

Hyderabad: To meet the surge in passenger demand during the upcoming festival season, South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the operation of 22 Festival Special trains between Charlapalli and Sasaram. The services will run from 11th September to 21st November 2025, offering much-needed additional travel facilities for long-distance passengers.

According to SCR, Train No. 07021 Charlapalli–Sasaram will operate every Thursday from 11th September to 20th November, while Train No. 07022 Sasaram–Charlapalli will run every Friday from 12th September to 21st November. A total of 11 services in each direction have been planned, making it 22 trips in all.

The special trains will have halts at major stations en route, including Jangaon, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Sirpur Kagazhnagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Pipariya, Madan Mahal, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, and Bhabua Road, catering to a wide network of passengers.

Each service will be equipped with a mix of 1 AC, 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches, providing travel options across all segments. Officials said the measure is aimed at clearing the heavy festive rush and ensuring passengers reach their destinations conveniently and safely.

SCR authorities have advised passengers to plan their journeys in advance and make use of the additional services. They also reiterated that the introduction of these festival specials reflects Indian Railways’ commitment to providing comfortable and reliable travel during peak demand.

With these additional services, SCR expects smoother travel during Ganesh Chaturthi, Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, festivals that see large-scale passenger movement across the region.