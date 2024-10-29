Live
SCR to run 850 extra trains during festival season
Hyderabad: Keeping in view the increased demand for rail travel during Diwali and Chath puja, South Central Railway will run around 850 special trains.
According to the SCR officer, to facilitate smooth ticketing, general ticketing operations have been strengthened with 14 additional counters at major stations, and plans to increase the number based on demand. Additionally, SCR is strengthening the deployment of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and ticket-checking staff at stations to effectively manage queues and crowding during peak travel times.
Officers from headquarters and divisions have been deployed at all the major stations like Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Kacheguda, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Tirupati to personally monitor and review the needs of passenger rush. Sufficient ticket-checking staff have been deployed to monitor all reserved coaches of trains, and special ticket-checking teams have been formed to prevent ticketless travel and ensure the comfort of bona fide passengers.
Additionally, the RPF has also undertaken various measures to manage the rush at stations and ensure safety and security of passengers during festival season, said senior officer, SCR.