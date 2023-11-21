SCR to run Sabarimala special trains

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of Sabarimala pilgrims, South Central Railway (SCR) will run Sabarimala special trains between various destinations.

Train no 07129 (Secunderabad – Kollam), will depart from Secunderabad at 4:30 pm and arrive at Kollam at 11.55 pm on the next day and date of journey is on November 26 and December 3. Train no 07130 (Kollam- Secunderabad), will depart from Kollam at 2:30 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 8:55 am on the next day and date of the journey is on November 28 and December 5.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Alwaye, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganacheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur and Mavelikara stations in both the directions.

Train no 07123 (Kacheguda – Kollam) will depart from Kacheguda at 5:30 pm and will arrive at Kollam at 11:55 pm and the date of journey is on November 22, 29 and December 6. Train no 07124 (Kollam- Kacheguda) will depart from Kollam at 2:30 pm and arrive at Kacheguda at 10:30 am and the date of journey is on November 24, December 1 and 8.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Alwaye, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganacheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur and Mavelikara stations in both the directions. These special trains consist of First AC, 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.