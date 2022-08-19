Screening of Gandhi film receiving overwhelming response across State

Hyderabad: Telangana State special Chief Secretary and UD and Commissioner ,Information and Public Relations department Arvind Kumar said that the screening of Gandhi film was receiving overwhelming response from the students in the State.

As part of the 75 years of Independence, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao instructed the officials to show the biopic of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi to motivate the present generation on freedom struggle. The State Government has made arrangements to screen Gandhi movie to around 2.50 lakh students per day.

With this decision taken by the government, nearly two million school going children are watching the film. The movie shows are organised from August 9 to 11 and August 16 to 21 in 552 theaters across the State. This film is screened in Hindi and English languages.

The Information and Public Relations department commissioner said that the State governments of Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh have made formal enquiries regarding the procedure to screen the Gandhi movie across all the screens in the States.