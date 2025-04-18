Security for farmers: Collector on Bhu Bharati

Devarakonda (Nalgonda): Nalgonda District Collector Ila Tripathi described the Bhu Bharati Act (Land Rights Record Act) – 2025 as a law that provides security and assurance to farmers regarding their land.

Speaking at an awareness seminar in Chintapalli Mandal, she explained that the Act aims to resolve long-standing land issues not addressed by the Dharani portal. The Bhu Bharati portal will be operational online from June 2, allowing farmers to file applications through Mee-Seva for land-related issues. If issues are unresolved within a specified time, the fee will be refunded.

Local MLA Balu Naik emphasized that this Act will make Devarakonda a land dispute-free constituency.