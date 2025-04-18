Live
- Bryan Adams reveals the real story behind his first guitar
- Meet three celebrity entrepreneurs who are transforming fitness, nutrition and grooming
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 18 April, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 18 April, 2025
- Bengaluru: Man Arrested After Dangerous Stunt on Busy Bengaluru Road Goes Viral
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges check the rates on 18 April, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges check the rates on 18 April, 2025
- Star-Studded Teach For Change Fundraiser Champions Education in Hyderabad
- Heavy rain alert issued for coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema
- Young minds imagine future of cities via AI and sustainability
Security for farmers: Collector on Bhu Bharati
Highlights
Devarakonda (Nalgonda): Nalgonda District Collector Ila Tripathi described the Bhu Bharati Act (Land Rights Record Act) – 2025 as a law that provides...
Devarakonda (Nalgonda): Nalgonda District Collector Ila Tripathi described the Bhu Bharati Act (Land Rights Record Act) – 2025 as a law that provides security and assurance to farmers regarding their land.
Speaking at an awareness seminar in Chintapalli Mandal, she explained that the Act aims to resolve long-standing land issues not addressed by the Dharani portal. The Bhu Bharati portal will be operational online from June 2, allowing farmers to file applications through Mee-Seva for land-related issues. If issues are unresolved within a specified time, the fee will be refunded.
Local MLA Balu Naik emphasized that this Act will make Devarakonda a land dispute-free constituency.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT