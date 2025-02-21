Seethakka exhorts Cong cadres to ensure win of Narender Reddy

Khanapur: Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka on Thursday stated that there is no difference between the BJP and the BRS which ruled the State for ten years.

There had been no development in the last 10 years, and the BJP at the Center is inciting the people in the name of caste and religion. Telangana which was a rich State during the previous Congress rule was turned into a pile of debts in the BRS regime. Ahead of the Graduate MLC elections, the minister met with graduates and Congress party ranks at Jannaram mandal on Thursday to ensure the victory of Congress par-ty MLC candidate Narender Reddy.

Participated along with Khanapur MLA Veduma Bojju Patel, Seethakka said that the responsibility of Congress party leaders and workers to ensure that Congress party candi-date Narender Reddy, who is contesting as MLC, emerge victorious. He said that if the MLC candidate is elected, this area will develop further. He said that every worker who works hard in the MLC elections will get recognition in the party.

The Minister explained to the Congress party workers about the injustices done during the TRS regime. He called upon the party cadres to work hard so that Congress can-didate Narender Reddy gets first priority votes. Adilabad Parliament in-charge Atram Suguna, former Union Minister Venugopal Chari, GCC Chairman Tirupati, Library Chair-man Riyad, and local party ranks participated in this programme.