Seethakka urges party seniors to thrash out their differences internally

Hyderabad: Reacting on the ongoing differences among some of the senior party leaders, Congress MLA D Seethakka on Friday urged them to sit together and thrash out their differences by holding internal meetings.

She made it clear all the party leaders should attend any of the programs of the party. She said all the party leaders should work together and work hard for the victory of the party in the upcoming by-elections in Munugodu Assembly constituency.

Noting that all the party leaders should work together ahead of the elections, she said the party seniors can sort out their differences by holding the internal meetings after the by-elections.

She recalled that the senior leaders of the party had sorted out their differences amicably in the past. She termed Munugodu Assembly constituency as the strong bastion of the party.