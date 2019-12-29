Serial killer who involved in 15 murders nabbed by Mahbubnagar police

A man who murdered 15 people over a span of 10 years has been arrested by the Mahbubnagar police. He was identified as Yerukali Srinu (42). The police also arrested Srinu's wife Salamma (38) who helped him in committing the crimes.

According to the police, Srinu was addicted to alcohol and stayed at home without doing work. To earn money for living, Srinu targetted the woman visiting the toddy shops. He used to befriend them and take them to a picnic and drink them.

After the women fell unconscious, the accused would kill them and decamp with their gold and silver ornaments. His wife would also help him in killing the woman.

The police arrested Srinu earlier this week at Koli Sagar canal near Dokur and he has been sent to judicial remand. Srinu's first murder was that of his brother in 2007.