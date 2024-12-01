Services of leaders will be recognised, assures TPCC chief

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud has assured that the services of those leaders, who have worked hard for the strengthen of party, will be recognised and opportunities will be given to them in the days to come.

Addressing the Adivasi Congress meeting at Indira Bhavan here on Saturday, Mahesh Kumar Goud said the hard work of ground-level leaders had brought the Congress to power in Telangana and the party would ensure opportunities for those leaders in all upcoming positions.

Criticising the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), he stated, “The history of BRS is one of rampant exploitation and corruption. The KCR-led government, along with his family, has looted the state recklessly, leaving it burdened with Rs.8 lakh crore in debt and in financial distress.”

Highlighting Congress’ commitment to fulfilling its promises, Mahesh Kumar Goud said, “We are diligently working to implement all the assurances made before the elections. However, BRS resorts to spreading false propaganda against us to stay afloat politically. We must counter their lies by promoting the good work our government has done at the grassroots level.” He also emphasised Congress’ welfare initiatives, including free bus travel for women, 200 units of free electricity, Rs.500 cooking gas cylinders and the Aarogyasri healthcare scheme. “We have allocated Rs.18,000 crores for farm loan waivers and created 50,000 jobs in just 10 months—achievements that BRS failed to deliver in 10 years,” he added.

Addressing the growing influence of divisive politics, Mahesh Kumar Goud said, “The BJP thrives on communal propaganda, but we must expose their lies. Rahul Gandhi, through his Bharat Jodo Yatra, has shown the vision to unite the country and lead it towards development. It is imperative for Rahul Gandhi to become the Prime Minister.” AICC leader Koppula Raju announced plans to hold a week-long camp at Nagarjuna Sagar to address tribal issues comprehensively. He stressed the need for detailed discussions and decision-making on seven to eight topics daily during the camp. Congress leader Bellayya Naik and other leaders were also present.