Setback for Patnam Narender Reddy in High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court delivered a blow to Patnam Narender Reddy by dismissing his quash petition on Monday. Narender Reddy had filed the petition challenging his remand in connection with the Lagcherla incident.

The court, after reviewing the case details, refused to entertain the plea, affirming that the proceedings against him would continue. The Lagcherla incident, which led to his remand, has been under legal scrutiny, drawing significant public and media attention.

With this dismissal, Narender Reddy faces continued legal hurdles as the case moves forward. This development is likely to have broader implications for his legal strategy and public standing.