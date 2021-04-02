Seven die in two different accidents in Nagarjuna Sagar

Nagarjuna Sagar: Seven persons including four of a family and two children died in two different incidents in Nagarjuna Sagar constituency on Friday. The deceased includes three friends of same college.

In the first incident, four family members of the sarpanch of Tepplagudem village of Peddavoora mandal were died on the spot and the condition of another two was said to be critical, when a lorry hit an auto and a bike. This mishap took place at Nidmanoor. The deceased were identified as Teppalamadugu village sarpanch Tari Srinivas (34), his wife Vijaya (30), daughter Sri Vidya (5) and son Kannaiah (3). According to information, the lorry driver lost control of the vehicle and hit an auto and then hit the bike on which sarpanch T Srinivas and his family was travelling.

In the second incident, three students died on the spot when the bike they were traveling was hit by a truck at Chintalapalem stage of Anumula mandal in the district. The deceased were identified as K Shiva (18), native of Chintapally of Peddavoora mandal, Boddupally Mahesh (17), native of Anumamula and N Srikanth (20) of Mogangi village of Gurrampodu mandal and all the three were studying intermediate in a college in Nalgonda.

After getting Information, Halia police rushed to the spot and shifted bodies to Kamala Nehru Hospital in Nagarjuna Sagar for postmortem.

Meanwhile, a person died on the spot when a truck rammed into car on national highway 65 at Mukundapuram of Munagala mandal of Suryapet district. The deceased was identified as Kongati Sathish (27). Sathish was going to Vijayawada from Hyderabad. On information, Munagala police shifted the body to Government Hospital in Kodad for postmortem.