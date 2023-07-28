Several places in KHM town inundated

Khammam: River Munneru is in spate in Khammam district, leading to inundation of several colonies on its banks and the district administration stepped up efforts to shift the residents to relief centres.

Munneru was at a dangerous level. The flood level in the river was at 30.7 feet at 5 pm while the second warning level was 24 feet and rising. District Collector VP Gautham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier and Assistant Collector Radhika Gupta were monitoring the relief operations.

Despite alerts and repeated appeals, several residents in flood-affected colonies failed to move to relief centres. As a result, the officials had to wade through waters to reach out to them and urge them to move to safety.

Around 50 persons were provided shelter at Government Junior College and Nayabazar School in the city in the morning. Rescue teams were engaged to shift some persons stranded in a meditation centre at Padmavathi Nagar.Colony residents praised the services of police for their timely service. Venkateswara Nagar, Motinagar, Bokkalagadda, Jalagam Nagar, FCI area and Danavaigudem were the most affected areas.

A control room with phone numbers 1077 and 9063211298 was set up for assisting the public. Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and BRS district president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan inspected the flood-affected areas. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao telephoned Ajay Kumar and enquired about the relief measures.

As the officials stopped the traffic on Munneru bridge, traffic jams occurred on the by-pass road. Water level in Palair and Wyra reservoirs is steadily rising. Transportation to several villages has been cut off as streams and tanks are overflowing in many areas.