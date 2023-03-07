  • Menu
Shab-E-Barat: Flyovers to be closed from Tuesday 10 pm in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In view of 'Shab-e-Barat' Jagne Ki Raat, all flyovers in Hyderabad except for the Greenlands, Langar Houz and PVNR Expressway will be closed from Tuesday 10pm.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens to make note and use alternate routes.

In case of any travel emergency call Hyderabad Traffic Police Help line No: 9010203626 for assistance.

