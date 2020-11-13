Shabbir Ali demands KCR's resignation

Kamareddy: Former Minister and ex-Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao come out of denial mode if he was serious about farmers' welfare.

Addressing Rythu Deeksha programme at Macha Reddy Chowrasta in Kamareddy district on Thursday, Shabbir Ali alleged that the TRS government was not even assessing the problems being faced by the farmers in the State. He said the CM has entered a denial mode and is not even willing to listen that lakhs of farmers were in huge stress after losing their crops due to heavy rains, floods, pests and other factors.

Citing an example, he said that when some tenant farmers in Shivnoor village of Narsingi mandal set ablaze their damaged crops, the Chief Minister ridiculed them and even claimed that they were not even farmers. The CM did not even send an official to cross check whether or not the farmers were expressing genuine grievances, he added.

Shabbir reminded that CM KCR tried to defame him by alleging that the Shivnur's farmer was an electrician. However, he said that he not only proved CM KCR wrong

but also challenged him to visit Shivnoor

village to verify the facts. He asked KCR to resign from his post as he had failed to prove his allegations.

Shabbir Ali criticised the Chief Minister was living in his own illusionary world and assuming that all farmers were doing fine. But contrary to the CM's beliefs, majority of farmers across the State were living in misery without any help either from the BJP government at the Centre or the TRS govt, he stated. Shabbir said the farmers, who lost their crops after cultivating superfine variety of paddy or those, who suffered damage to their crops due to heavy rains and floods got no relief from the authorities. While the BJP government at the Centre is trying to crush the farming community through its three new laws, the TRS govt is suppressing the farmers by not helping them in crisis, he lamented.

The Congress leader demanded that the State government pay compensation to the farmers, who lost their crops. Further, the State government must procure agriculture produce by setting up a procurement centre in every village, he added.

Kamareddy DCC president Kailash Srinivas Rao, Mohammed Ilyas, Edla Rajireddy, Ponnala Lakshma Reddy, Sanjeev Reddy, Baddam Indrakaran Reddy, ZPTC Mohan Reddy, Nunavat Ganesh Nayak, Brahmanandam Reddy, Shyam Sunder Reddy, Ramesh Goud and others participated in the Rythu Deeksha programme.