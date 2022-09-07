Shabbir urges KCR, Jagan to seek PM's intervention

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Tuesday demanded that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seek the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defend the 4 per cent Muslim reservation case in the Supreme Court.

Shabbir Ali, in an open letter to the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, said that the change in political circumstances at the State and Central levels has increased the risk of continuation of 4 per cent Muslim reservation in jobs and education in both the State. "When the reservation was implemented in 2004-05, the Congress party was in power in both undivided Andhra Pradesh and at the Centre. Therefore, there was no conflict between the State and Center which facilitated smooth legal representation in the High Court and then the Supreme Court. But today, BJP is in power at the Centre while TRS and YSRCP are in power in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh respectively. Although TRS and YSRCP governments are in support of the continuation of the Muslim quota, BJP is openly opposed to it. Therefore, we fear the worst if the Centre opposes continuation of 4 per cent Muslim quota in the Supreme Court," he said.

If the Government of India decides to oppose the 4 per cent Muslim reservation in the Supreme Court. It will put both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments in a piquant situation as they are defending the Muslim SEBC reservation. "Therefore, I request you to kindly seek the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. You can approach the Prime Minister through proper channels seeking directions for the Solicitor General and his team for not opposing the Muslim SEBC reservation in the Supreme Court," he appealed to both the Chief Ministers in his letter.