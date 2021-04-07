Shamshabad: Rich tributes paid to slain CRPF cop

Shamshabad: The mortal remains of Constable Sakhamuri Murali Krishna (210 COBRA Bn (Elite Anti-Naxalite Force of CRPF), who attained martyrdom in a fierce encounter with the Naxals in Bijapur (Chhatissgrah) reached at Hyderabad Airport by Indigo Flight 6E 624, on Monday midnight at 11.40 pm.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar paid tribute to Murali Krishna in the presence of CRPF officers and TS State Police Officials.

"The complete police force of Telangana stands with the family of Shri Murali Krishna," said VC Sajjanar to his family member. All the present police officials offered salutations and observed two minutes of silence for the brave departed soul.

Sajjanar, conveying his condolences to the officer's family, said arrangements were made by the authorities concerned for the family to travel to his native place. The body was transported to his native place Gudipudi village in Guntur district where his final rites would be performed.

Ranga Reddy District Deputy Collector Prateek Jain, DIG GC-CRPF Rajkumar Agarwal, DIG GC - CRPF Sallauddin, CRPF DIG GC Rangareddy B Rajesh Singh, CRPF Commandant Meena, CRPF Commandant Dharam Prakash, Sh. Vikram Singh, Assistant Commandant, Cyberabad CAR Head Quarters ADCP Manik Raj, Shamshabad ACP V Bhaskar and others were also present.