SHE Teams Conduct Awareness Program on Women’s Safety at Manopad School

Gadwal: An awareness program was organized by the SHE Team at the Zilla Parishad High School in Manopad on Wednesday, under the guidance of Jogulamba Gadwal Superintendent of Police Sri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS. The session was led by SHE Team In-charge Sub-Inspector Tejaswini along with team members.

The main aim of the program was to educate girl students about SHE Teams, their role, and how they can help ensure the safety and protection of women and girls. The team elaborated on important topics including:

What is a SHE Team?

Good Touch vs. Bad Touch

Eve-Teasing

Ragging

Harassment

Online Trapping through Instagram and other chat platforms

Students were sensitized on how to identify inappropriate behavior and respond to it confidently. They were encouraged to report any incident of harassment, whether at schools, colleges, bus stops, or other public places, without hesitation.

For assistance, they were advised to immediately contact the SHE Team Helpline at 8712670312 or Dial 100. The police assured that the identity of complainants will be kept strictly confidential.

The session also covered precautionary measures that women and girls should follow to ensure their safety in various situations.

The program was well-attended by the Headmaster of the school, Mr. Shiva Prasad, SHE Team members Seshanna, Divyavani, and Hanmanthu, along with several teachers and students. The participants appreciated the interactive session and expressed confidence in approaching law enforcement if needed.

The Jogulamba Gadwal Police Department continues to take active steps to build a safer environment for women and girls through education, empowerment, and responsive action.