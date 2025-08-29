SHE Teams issues stern warning to eve-teasers

Hyderabad: The Women Safety Wing of the Telangana Police has announced a powerful message for the city amid the Ganesh immersion festivities from August 29 to September 5: “Celebrate with Devotion, Not with Wrong Intention – SHE Teams are in Action.”

In a strong commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all devotees, especially women and children, the Hyderabad City Police SHE Teams are implementing robust, round-the-clock security arrangements across the city. With a heightened presence at major junctions, bustling pandal areas, and key immersion routes, plainclothes officers and surveillance cameras will maintain a vigilant watch to swiftly curb incidents of eve-teasing, misbehaviour, stalking, or harassment. The force has issued a zero-tolerance warning, stating that unequivocal action will be taken against culprits.

The SHE Teams urge the public to practise integrated safety: remain vigilant in crowded spaces and report any misbehaviour immediately, be cautious of fake online profiles designed to exploit trust, consciously limit sharing personal information on social media to avoid impersonation, and proactively secure all accounts with strong passwords and two-factor authentication.

“Let us all come together to celebrate this Ganesh Festival with devotion and dignity,” stated Dr Lavanya NJP, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Women Safety Wing, Hyderabad. “Our teams are deployed to ensure everyone can participate safely. We encourage every citizen to report any harassment they face or witness.”

The SHE Teams extended their wishes for a Happy and Prosperous Ganesh Festival to all citizens of Hyderabad, reinforcing that safety and devotion go hand-in-hand. For assistance, remember to dial 100 or WhatsApp 9490616555.