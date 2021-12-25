Siddipet to emerge as seed hub: Harish Rao

Siddipet is conducive to seed production in all the aspects and the district will soon emerge as seed hub, said minister T Harish Rao. Rao on Saturday laid foundation stone for the construction of state seed certification board and seed warehouse in Siddipet.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that the central government has weakened the agriculture markets and the struggle of the farmers forced the centre to cancel farm laws. The centre is following dual stance on paddy procurement and the farmers should understand the centre's attitude towards them.

"The farmers should cultivate the commercial crops that are in demand and the Siddipet district is conducive to the seed production. Five districts in the state have seed corporation offices and Siddipet will become the sixth district having the seed corporation office," Harish Rao said.

He added that AMC godowns and sheds will be given special names to help farmers and lorry drivers.