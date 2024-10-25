Significant Conviction in Moinabad Rape Case: Accused Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

Moinabad, Ranga Reddy District: In a landmark ruling, the Hon'ble XIII Additional District Judge, Smt. M. Vani, has sentenced Jinikunta Kasi Vishwanath, a 37-year-old resident of Nagireddyguda village, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment following his conviction under Sections 376 and 417 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and cheating. The case, registered under Cr. No. 54/2016 at Moinabad Police Station, underscores the judiciary's commitment to tackling sexual violence.

The charges stemmed from a complaint filed on February 18, 2016, by a 32-year-old woman who detailed a five-year relationship with the accused. According to her testimony, Vishwanath had continuously promised her marriage but ultimately betrayed her trust. The victim recounted an incident, approximately two years before she filed the complaint, where Vishwanath visited her home and, under the pretense of marriage, raped her. When she later sought to formalize their relationship, he refused, leading her to report the crime.

A thorough investigation ensued, culminating in the submission of the chargesheet on May 5, 2016. The trial began in 2017 under Special Crimes Case No. 192/2017.

Upon review of the evidence and witness testimonies, the court found Vishwanath guilty of the charges. In addition to the 20-year prison sentence, the court imposed a fine of ₹5,000 and directed the accused to pay ₹3,00,000 in victim compensation.

This conviction not only delivers justice to the victim but also highlights the commitment of the Cyberabad Police and judicial system in addressing and prosecuting sexual crimes. Law enforcement officials express gratitude for the efficient legal processes that contribute to the protection of victims and the pursuit of justice.