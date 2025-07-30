Singareni CMD sets a new record in tree plantation

Kothagudem: Planting over 20,000 saplings, setting a national record and gaining international recognition through Viswaguru World Records, Singareni CMD N Balram has displayed his commitment towards the environment cause.

On Tuesday, a felicitation ceremony was held at Singareni Bhavan to honour Balram’s achievement. On the day, he planted 225 saplings near the GK Open Cast Mine in Kothagudem Area, an event that was witnessed by representatives from Viswaguru World Records who certified his record as a global accomplishment for a civil servant.

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), along with union leaders, officials, and employees, expressed pride in this accomplishment.

Speaking at the ceremony, Balram reflected on his lifelong passion for planting trees. Originally planning to green just two acres, he was inspired by Singareni’s environmental initiatives to extend his efforts company-wide. He expressed joy that his early plantations have matured into thriving mini forests that nurture local ecology.

State Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Konda Surekha, and Seethakka congratulated Balram via social media, calling his achievement an example of environmental leadership and urging others to follow his lead.

His journey began on June 5, 2019 when Balram planted the first batch of saplings at Kothagudem. Since then, his green mission has blossomed into a widespread environmental movement across Singareni’s coal belt, with saplings now flourishing at 56 locations across 12 areas, forming 35 mini forests that attract birds and wildlife. Balram uses geo-tagging to monitor each plantation site daily, ensuring a survival rate of 90% by replacing any dead saplings.

Notably, he planted 1,251 saplings on September 15, 2019, at Ramagundam-3 Opencast Mine, a feat recognized by the High Range Book of World Records. His plantations span SCCL’s operational areas and beyond, including his native village, Durg Colony in Adilabad, a park in New Delhi, Odisha’s Naini coal block, and even Australia.