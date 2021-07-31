Sircilla apparel park to provide 10,000 jobs

Hyderabad: Industries and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said that Siricilla district will be developed as a role model in the textile sector. He laid the foundation for Gokuldas Images Factory at Peddur Apparel Park. Along with Gokuldas company MD Samir Hinduja, and officials, the minister participated in the 'bhumi puja' for the company to provide jobs to local youth.



The minister said that soon Siricilla will provide 10,000 jobs to local youths. "Most of them will be women weavers and will get monthly revenues" he asserted. KTR said that the government was committed to development of the weavers' community with insurance facilities. "On a par with farmers getting Rs 5 lakh insurance, the weavers will get the same amount if anyone of the family head dies," he announced.

"In the coming days 80 per cent of women of weavers families will get jobs in the apparel park. We are proud to announce that Siricilla will get back its past glory of full work and better lives with more income", he said.

"People of the town have been dreaming of an apparel park for a long time. In 2005 then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy promised to set up an apparel park and did not do so. However, the TRS government promised to set it up and we laid the foundation for it", he stated.

The minister stated that the apparel park will get world class facilities.The employees get Rs 12,000 minimum monthly amount amid an eco-friendly environment. The workers will get transport facilities and have better lives in future. The government will provide the best facilities and infrastructure for the park. It park will come up in 60 acres and will start production in six months to export international-level clothing.