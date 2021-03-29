Sitarama Kalyanam to be held with limited devotees

Hyderabad: In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, for the second consecutive year, Lord Sri Rama will not have an audience to witness the celestial wedding at Bhadrachalam.

The State Government had recently decided to permit a small number of devotees who booked tickets online to participate in Sri Sitarama Kalyanam at Bhadrachalam. But in the wake of a surge in corona cases in the State, it has decided to withdraw the decision.

According to Minister for Endowments A Indrakaran Reddy all those who booked tickets to be physically present at the venue on Rama Navami Day will get full refund. He said this time also the celebrations at Bhadrachalam will be on a subdued note.

However, arrangements for live telecast of the Kalyanam on April 21 was being made and all devotees can watch live celebrations, he said. He said that the celebrations would be held as per Agama Sastra in Bhadrachalam.

The Minister spoke with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Commissioner of Endowments department and the district collector on the organisation of the celebrations. He announced that they would allow the devotees to have darshan at all temples of the State as per Covid-9 protocols.