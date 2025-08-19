Six die due to electrocution during Janmashtami procession

Hyderabad: What was to be a devotional procession taken out as part of Krishnashtami Shobha Yatra on Sunday night turned tragic near its culmination with six of the participants dying of electrocution.

The incident occurred around midnight in Ramanthapur when a colourfully decorated chariot with Lord Krishna's idol was being taken out in a procession. The vehicle pulling the chariot reportedly ran out of fuel, following which nine of the processionists started pushing it.

At that time, a snapped cable wire reportedly fell on overhead electricity wires, which in turn touched a brass frame fitted around the deity on the vehicle, due to which five people were electrocuted, a senior police official said, based on preliminary investigation. Four others were injured. The injured persons were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. One among those injured was subsequently discharged, according to the police.

The deceased were identified as Krishna Yadav (21), Suresh Yadav (34), Srikant Reddy (35) Rudra Vikas (39), and Rajendra Reddy (45). One of those injured, identified as Ganesh (21), succumbed while undergoing treatment at Osmania Hospital on Monday.

However, the mishap per se was subsequently attributed by protesting locals to crass failure of the authorities to act on a complaint they had previously lodged about overhanging live wires.

According to the police, the incident occurred after the vehicle pulling the decorated chariot broke down. A group of youths attempted to push it manually. At that time, a snapped cable wire fell on the electric wires, which in turn touched the brass frame fitted around the deity on the vehicle, due to which the people were electrocuted, said a senior police officer. Officials have since been instructed to pay special attention to safety standards at all public gatherings to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies. Directions have been issued to conduct an investigation under the supervision of the district collector. Action will be taken based on the report. Officials have been asked to hold a special drive on cable wires and electricity wires in Greater Hyderabad limits.