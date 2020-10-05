Smoke-free norms rake in rich moolah for govt

Hyderabad: Twelve years after the implementation of smoke free rules, which came into effect on October 2, 2008, the governments have collected Rs 37,33,64,148 as fines from people for violating the no-smoking rules. A total of 26, 16,050 people were fined during the period 2007-08 to 2020-21 (upto June 2020).



In 2008, after a prolonged struggle, smoking was banned in all public places in the country with effect from October 2. Section (4) of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce Production, Supply and Distribution) Act COTPA 2003 prohibits smoking in all public places.

Dr Harit Chaturvedi, chairman of Max Institute of Cancer Care said that

"The implementation of the no smoking rules shows the government's commitment towards tobacco control, however, COTPA 2003, presently allows smoking in certain public places (restaurants, hotels and airports), in the form of designated smoking areas."

He recommend that government should abolish all designated smoking areas in hotels and restaurants and even airports to ensure a 100% smoke-free environment.

Nalini Satyanaraya, a passive smoking victim and health activist said, "Exposure to passive smoking happens in eateries specifically hotels, restaurants, bar & restaurant, pubs and clubs, risking lives of thousands of non-smokers by exposing them to the smoke of cigarettes."