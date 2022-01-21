Smoke from Visakha-Delhi AP express train triggers panic in passengers near Nekkonda

The smoke emanating from the wheels from Visakhapatnam-Delhi AP express train triggered panic among passengers near Warangal. The vigilant pilot has stopped the train as soon as he was reported that smoke coming out from the S6 coach.

The train was halted at Nekkonda railway station for about an hour and the passengers who were alarmed by the sudden eruption of smoke ran off the train. The passengers at the railway station also ran in panic.

Authorities believe the smoke may have emanated due to a brakes jam. The passengers have been facing troubles as the AP Express train has been stopped and inspected at Nekkonda station for an hour. However, as the problem is rectified, the train is said to have departed from the station.

Meanwhile, the authorities said they will investigate the matter and escalate it to higher officials. However, the authorities were breathed in a sigh of relief everyone was safe in the incident.

