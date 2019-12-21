Sneha Society celebrates X-Mas with mentally-challenged children in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction grandly celebrated Supposed Christmas at its Special School on Saturday.

The programme began with cutting of the cake as a symbol of Jesus Christ's birthday. The differently challenged students enacted the birth of Jesus Christ and played the role of shepherds, angels and king etc. They also enacted the presentation of gifts to Mother Mary and Joseph on the birth of Christ.

The differently challenged also sang songs and danced for the protection of Christ from the king. Addressing on the occasion, Sneha Society's founder secretary S Siddaiah said that the society that the society that put love into practice would teach the teachings of Jesus Goddess.

M Nancy Manjula, special teacher and B Anasuya directed the play and trained the differently challenged for the play. School principal S Jyothi, vice principal P Rajeshwari, and special educator N Vimala and other staff, mentally challenged children and visually handicapped children participated in the programme.