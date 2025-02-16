Sore sight: Aiza bus stand devoid of basic facilities

Gadwal: The BJP leadership in Aiza, under the guidance of Aiza town BJP President Kampati Bhagat Reddy, along with Jogulamba Gadwal district BJP President S Ramachandra Reddy and other party leaders, inspected the Aiza New Bus Stand. They expressed serious concerns about the lack of proper facilities despite the bus stand generating significant monthly revenue. Ramachandra Reddy emphasized that after the Gadwal Bus Stand, the Aiza Bus Stand is the largest in the Jogulamba Gadwal district. It has ample space, with around 80 permanent and temporary shops running on rental income. However, despite the large revenue collected, the authorities have failed to provide essential amenities for passengers.

Passengers traveling to Kurnool and Raichur struggle due to the lack of waiting areas, proper seating, and drinking water facilities at the bus stand. Additionally, there are no rest halls for travelers who miss their buses at night. The BJP leaders strongly demanded the construction of new rest facilities.

Reddy also advocated for the establishment of a new RTC bus depot in Aiza, which would improve con-nectivity to Mantaralayam, Emmiganur, Adoni, Ballari, Kurnool, Srisailam, and Raichur, along with near-by mandals such as Gattu, Vaddepalli, Rajoli, Itikyala, and Maldakal.

He pointed out that despite being operational for nearly 50 years, the Aiza Bus Stand has not been modernized, even though it serves as a crucial interstate transportation hub connecting Telangana with Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.