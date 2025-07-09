SP . Conducts Surprise Inspection at Maldakal Police Station, Emphasizes Cleanliness, Patrolling, and Public Responsiveness

Gadwal: On Wednesday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, paid a surprise visit to the Maldakal Police Station in Jogulamba Gadwal district. During the inspection, he reviewed the functioning of the station, examined official records, and assessed the discipline and efficiency of police personnel.

As part of the visit, the SP inspected several key areas within the police station premises including:

Reception area

Station Writer’s desk

Technical team section

SHO’s office

Men's rest room

Lock-up room

He closely reviewed daily-maintained records such as the General Diary, Beat Duty Books, and Superior Officers' Visiting Books.

Cleanliness and Staff Welfare Emphasized

Addressing the police staff, the SP stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness in and around the police station on a daily basis. He encouraged the staff to promptly bring any personal or professional issues to his attention for resolution.

Assessment of Manpower and Duties

SP Srinivasa Rao took stock of the personnel present at the station and the specific duties assigned to each of them. He inquired about:

The number of Blue Colts and Patrol Cars operating from the station on a daily basis.

The number and distribution of beats under the police station’s jurisdiction.

He issued clear instructions to ensure regular patrolling in the area to prevent thefts and other criminal activities.

Strong Focus on Drunk Driving, Cyber Crimes, and Public Awareness

The SP ordered intensified Drunk and Drive inspections to help control road accidents. He emphasized the need for swift response to Dial 100 calls, ensuring police personnel immediately reach the incident site and resolve issues effectively.

Further, the SP directed:

24x7 patrolling by Blue Colts and Patrol Cars

Maintenance of complete village-level intelligence by the assigned staff

Frequent visits to villages for creating awareness on cyber crimes, online frauds, and substance abuse

Public-Centric Policing Stressed

The SP urged all police personnel to remain approachable and responsive to the public at all times. He emphasized that public grievances must be addressed promptly without unnecessary delays.

Participants in the Visit

The surprise inspection was also attended by Inspector Srinivas, Sub-Inspector Nandikar, and other station staff.

This visit reflects the SP’s commitment to transparency, discipline, and proactive policing, ensuring public trust in the law enforcement system across Jogulamba Gadwal district.