SP participated in Shastra puja

Adilabad: District SP said that the celebrations of Vijayadashami should be celebrated in a peaceful atmosphere and in the midst of rejoice. On Saturday, the police officers conducted a special puja to Goddess Durga in the presence of Vedic scholars at the Ayudu Bhandagara Mandir at the local police headquarters.

As a symbol of victory, the SP fired five rounds from a gun in the sky and started the Vijayadashami. Later, the dog squad, bomb squad team, police vehicles working in the armed police department participated in the puja programme.

Speaking on this occasion, the District SP wished the people of the district on Vijayadashami. He said that the police department is working tirelessly to create a peaceful atmosphere in the district so that people can celebrate Vijayadashami in a grand manner.

He said that the immersion procession of Goddess Durga throughout the district continued till midnight and was completed peacefully without any untoward incident. He said that weapons play a vital role in the Police department and are kept under the care of the armed forces. He appealed to all the people of the district to be successful on the occasion of Vijayadashami. Vertical DSP P Srinivas, Reserve Inspectors D Venkathy, T Murali, Chandrasekhar, Reserve Sub-Inspectors, Reserve Staff Dog Squad, Bomb Disposal Team, Motor Transport Team, Staff and others participated in this programme.